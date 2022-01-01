ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of a new collection of homes at its exclusive Eloise at Grant Park community in Atlanta. The Stacks Collection of just 18 luxury condominium home designs are now open for sale.

Situated among the mature trees at the very top of Eloise Street in Atlanta, Eloise at Grant Park home buyers enjoy the charm of historic Grant Park, as well as the convenience of living only minutes from the Atlanta BeltLine and less than three miles from downtown Atlanta.

The Stacks at Eloise at Grant Park offers home buyers the choice of three open concept home designs – the Brixton, the Holton, and the Marston – ranging from 656 to 1,248+ square feet. The Brixton home design is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom single-story residence, while the Holton and Marston are three-story home designs with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a rooftop terrace. Prices start in the upper $200,000s.

The Townhomes at Eloise at Grant Park opened earlier this year featuring three stories of luxury city living with rooftop terraces, modern farmhouse styling, and scenic views. The townhome designs range from 1,534 to 1,922+ square feet and feature 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Townhome prices start in the upper $500,000s.

“Our Stacks Collection brings modern architectural design to the largest historic district in Atlanta,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. “Homebuyers will enjoy the exceptional features, beautiful views, and open concept living just moments from historic Grant Park.”

The community is located less than half a mile from Grant Park, Atlanta’s oldest surviving park encompassing 131 acres and home to Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum. The eponymous Grant Park neighborhood, Atlanta’s largest historic district, dates back to the 1890’s and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Home buyers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to visit the Toll Brothers sales center located at 500 Amsterdam Ave NE, Suite M in Atlanta. For more information on Eloise at Grant Park and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (855) 229-5676 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

