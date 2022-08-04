WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Next Dynamics, Inc. (OTC:NEXD) ("Next" or the "Company"), www.nextdynamicscorp.com, a Texas corporation, is pleased to share the following notable developments with its shareholders and investors:

The Company hired Jacob Salk as President & CEO in August 2021. Mr. Salk - an avid shooter and firearms enthusiast - is a veteran financial executive and advisor with over $10.0 billion of transaction advisory, capital raising and venture history, including nearly a decade of experience in intellectual property with a focus on technology. Since joining the Company, Jacob has spearheaded advancements in all areas of the Company's operations, including corporate finance, R&D, investor relations, and business development.

The Granting of this patent further expands the geographic reach of the Next Dynamics' patent portfolio, and is a demonstration of the continuing advancement of the Company's first-of-kind small arms munitions technology. Rear Admiral Greg Slavonic & Former Navy SEAL Lindsay Kough joined the Company's Advisory Board in November 2021 . Admiral Slavonic has over 40 years of experience in government relations, strategic planning, and business transformation, as well as an extensive network of corporate, government, state and community organizations. Mr. Kough has served as CEO of several startups, and, as both the former Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of the Navy and a former Navy SEAL, has decades of experience in military and government. Adm. Slavonic and Mr. Kough are important assets to the Company as it navigates relationships across the defense sector.

Mr. Mouallem is co-founder and President of Simex Defence, Inc., and has over 30 years of experience in procurement and supply chain integration in the global defense market. Simex is a leading supplier and subcontractor to the Canadian Federal Government, handling over 1,500 government contracts each year. The Company has just launched its new corporate website and logo. The new website offers an improved digital experience with a sleek, modern look and feel, and more succinctly reflects Next Dynamics' cutting-edge product and service offerings, including its patented Nemesis A.S.A.P.® small-arms ammunition technology, as well as its artillery modernization services. The website will be updated on a regular basis with new product and service launches, case studies, white papers, events, corporate milestones, and more. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Company's new website at www.nextdynamicscorp.com.

"Next Dynamics has made significant progress on many fronts over the last several months," said CEO Jacob Salk. "The grant of our US Nemesis patent demonstrates the strength and innovative nature of the Company's technology. We are honored to have Admiral Slavonic and Mr. Kough on our Advisory Board, as their experience and knowledge will be crucial as we develop relationships with various government and military organizations; and we are very pleased to have Mr. Mouallem join our Board, as his defense contracting expertise will be invaluable for us as we look to expand internationally," Salk said.

"Our new website will be vital in relaying our continued progress on achieving our mission to our shareholders and investors, and we look forward to sharing further developments in additional announcements to come."

Finally, Next Dynamics would like to sincerely thank its shareholders for their continued support over the last two years, as the Company has worked tirelessly to advance and bring its ammunitions technology to market.

Management views this update as a step toward enhancing regular communications with shareholders and investors, and intends to increase the frequency of such updates as the Company forges ahead in the development of its industry-leading technology and execution of its strategic business plans.

About Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics, Inc. is an emerging global leader in the development, engineering & licensing of some of the world's best-performing defense technologies. The Company's patented Advanced Small Arms Projectile (A.S.A.P.®) munitions, which offer unparalleled ballistics, cover the full spectrum of ground force applications across small and medium NATO calibers and weapons platforms. Next Dynamics also offers engineering services focused on artillery modernization, and holds numerous other patents in small-arms munitions, armaments, and military engineering upgrades.

For more information, please visit www.nextdynamicscorp.com.

