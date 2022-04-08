DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8000 MARYLAND AVE. ST. LOUIS, MO 63105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 494 stocks valued at a total of $417.00Mil. The top holdings were DHR(3.73%), TMO(3.61%), and AAPL(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 12,150 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.26.

On 08/04/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $251.43 per share and a market cap of $57.08Bil. The stock has returned 7.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-book ratio of 9.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:ALGN by 4,482 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.28.

On 08/04/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $292.4 per share and a market cap of $23.12Bil. The stock has returned -58.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-book ratio of 6.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 12,000 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.05 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $100.54 per share and a market cap of $58.96Bil. The stock has returned 46.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC bought 7,954 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 26,626. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/04/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $151.63 per share and a market cap of $298.47Bil. The stock has returned 56.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 4,462 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.95 per share and a market cap of $2,110.01Bil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-book ratio of 12.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.