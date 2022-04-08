SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $969.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.23%), WAT(3.59%), and ADBE(2.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 121,380 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.205 per share and a market cap of $39.12Bil. The stock has returned -4.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 44,521-share investment in NAS:BND. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.86 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.78 per share and a market cap of $83.18Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI bought 9,349 shares of NAS:ISRG for a total holding of 18,235. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.67.

On 08/04/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $242.25 per share and a market cap of $86.53Bil. The stock has returned -26.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-book ratio of 7.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.42 and a price-sales ratio of 14.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 9,131 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/04/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.0403 per share and a market cap of $452.30Bil. The stock has returned 1.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI bought 5,213 shares of NAS:ALGN for a total holding of 13,019. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.28.

On 08/04/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $292.4 per share and a market cap of $23.12Bil. The stock has returned -58.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-book ratio of 6.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

