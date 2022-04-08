STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $2.17Bil. The top holdings were FOCS(25.16%), HMPT(23.06%), and AXS(17.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,770,083-share investment in NAS:TSC. Previously, the stock had a 3.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.11 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, TriState Capital Holdings Inc traded for a price of $30.58 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 31.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TriState Capital Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC bought 1,848,716 shares of NYSE:HRT for a total holding of 18,401,140. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.61.

On 08/04/2022, HireRight Holdings Corp traded for a price of $15.1 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HireRight Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 93.77, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGR by 89,790 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $232.94.

On 08/04/2022, Enstar Group Ltd traded for a price of $193.825 per share and a market cap of $3.48Bil. The stock has returned -24.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enstar Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.66 and a price-sales ratio of 33.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 13.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,216,389 shares in NYSE:PX, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.18 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, P10 Inc traded for a price of $12.15 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, P10 Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.53 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BNL by 282,705 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.57.

On 08/04/2022, Broadstone Net Lease Inc traded for a price of $21.69 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -13.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadstone Net Lease Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.09 and a price-sales ratio of 9.33.

