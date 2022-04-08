RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2852 Eyde Parkway East Lansing, MI 48823

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $611.00Mil. The top holdings were VONE(21.43%), IWB(20.37%), and GSG(8.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 666,762 shares of ARCA:GSG for a total holding of 2,216,870. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.16.

On 08/04/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $21.535 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned 37.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 27,524 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.9.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $228.72 per share and a market cap of $28.47Bil. The stock has returned -6.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 13,453 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/04/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $414.12 per share and a market cap of $376.88Bil. The stock has returned -4.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONE by 28,223 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.73.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $189.17 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

The guru established a new position worth 183,405 shares in ARCA:SPD, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.74 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF traded for a price of $27.99 per share and a market cap of $442.35Mil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.52.

