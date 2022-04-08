Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $284.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(4.62%), SH(4.39%), and BND(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 46,783 shares. The trade had a 6.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.69 per share and a market cap of $273.56Bil. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VXF by 110,535 shares. The trade had a 5.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.6.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $146.8611 per share and a market cap of $14.07Bil. The stock has returned -20.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru established a new position worth 158,450 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 4.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.805 per share and a market cap of $26.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 755,178 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.41 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.995 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 88,108-share investment in ARCA:MOO. Previously, the stock had a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.61 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, VanEck Agribusiness ETF traded for a price of $90.74 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

