Sierra Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 655 stocks valued at a total of $326.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(10.93%), BRK.B(6.49%), and IVV(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sierra Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sierra Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSG by 180,544 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.16.

On 08/04/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $21.525 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned 37.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sierra Capital LLC bought 9,586 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 102,748. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.69 per share and a market cap of $273.56Bil. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru established a new position worth 190,314 shares in NYSE:BCSF, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.95 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc traded for a price of $14.425 per share and a market cap of $931.63Mil. The stock has returned 4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58 and a price-sales ratio of 7.29.

During the quarter, Sierra Capital LLC bought 60,613 shares of BATS:EZU for a total holding of 199,493. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.39.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MSCI EMU ETF traded for a price of $38.37 per share and a market cap of $5.16Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EMU ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

The guru sold out of their 48,000-share investment in OTCPK:TCTZF. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.85 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Tencent Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $39.820253 per share and a market cap of $378.38Bil. The stock has returned -32.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tencent Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

