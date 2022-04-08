F/M Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.03%), MSFT(6.28%), and GOOGL(5.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were F/M Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

F/M Investments LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 38,987 shares. The trade had a 5.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $142.9599 per share and a market cap of $1,457.33Bil. The stock has returned -14.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.20, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

F/M Investments LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 15,995 shares. The trade had a 3.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/04/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $191.9116 per share and a market cap of $479.65Bil. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-book ratio of 18.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.13 and a price-sales ratio of 16.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 14,181 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.91 per share and a market cap of $112.05Bil. The stock has returned -64.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 59,873 shares in NYSE:SNAP, giving the stock a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.01 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Snap Inc traded for a price of $10.27 per share and a market cap of $16.89Bil. The stock has returned -86.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 224,797-share investment in NYSE:F. Previously, the stock had a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.74 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $15.36 per share and a market cap of $61.79Bil. The stock has returned 17.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

