MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it has appointed Ian Goodkind as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Mr. Goodkind will succeed Jamf’s current Chief Financial Officer, Jill Putman, who is retiring from her position, effective September 1, 2022. Ms. Putman is expected to continue with the company in a non-executive capacity through March 2023 and will work closely with Mr. Goodkind to facilitate a seamless transition.



Mr. Goodkind, who currently serves as Jamf’s Chief Accounting Officer, has been with the company since 2019, leading the financial accounting, internal audit, tax and treasury functions. Prior to Jamf, Mr. Goodkind worked as the Corporate Controller and in various finance leadership roles at The Mosaic Company for over 12 years. Before The Mosaic Company, Mr. Goodkind worked in accounting at Piper Jaffray and KPMG.

“Ian has been an integral part of our leadership team as our Chief Accounting Officer, especially as we transitioned to a public company and completed a number of key acquisitions. I am confident he will thrive as Jamf’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Dean Hager, Jamf Chief Executive Officer. “Ian’s deep financial, strategic and operational expertise will be a valuable asset as we continue to deliver long-term growth and profitability.”

“I am honored and excited to take on this new role as Jamf’s Chief Financial Officer, especially as we continue to grow our value as the world’s only complete management and security solution for the Apple-first enterprise,” said Goodkind. “I thank Jill for her mentorship, which has positioned me and the entire finance and accounting team to continue driving Jamf forward.”

“I could not be more proud of what Jamf has accomplished over the years, and I am honored to have worked with such a strategic leadership team,” said Putman. “Since our IPO in 2020, Jamf has driven substantial growth, led by innovation and a relentless focus on delivering the most robust solution set to help organizations succeed with Apple. I wish Ian and the entire Jamf team continued success well into the future.”

“I am incredibly grateful to Jill for the immense contributions she has made during her time at Jamf,” said Hager. “Since joining the team in 2014, and bringing me on board, she has been instrumental to Jamf’s success, helping us drive an over 17x increase in annual recurring revenue and leading us through our IPO in 2020. I know Jill will be a friend of Jamf for life.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Jamf is scheduled to report second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Information on the second quarter results and associated conference call can be found on the company’s website at https://ir.jamf.com. Both Mr. Goodkind and Ms. Putman will participate in the conference call.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

