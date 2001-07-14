Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.alpineimmunesciences.com%2Fevents. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

