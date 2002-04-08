Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. ( TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 8th,
  • Jefferies Global Industrials Conference on August 10th at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel in New York with a presentation at 11:30 pm Eastern Time, and
  • Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware & Communication Infrastructure Summit on August 30th at the Sofitel Hotel in Chicago.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]
714-327-3050

TTM-Technologies.png
