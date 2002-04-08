SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. ( TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 8 th ,

, Jefferies Global Industrials Conference on August 10 th at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel in New York with a presentation at 11:30 pm Eastern Time, and

at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel in New York with a presentation at 11:30 pm Eastern Time, and Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware & Communication Infrastructure Summit on August 30th at the Sofitel Hotel in Chicago.



All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

