MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced that senior management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Institutional investors interested in a meeting with senior management may contact their Canaccord Genuity representative.



Investors and other interested parties may access the live webcast on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

