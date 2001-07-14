Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor events:

Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Sujai Hajela, EVP, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum, Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10:00 am MDT in Vail, CO.

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by J.P. Morgan, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 am PT in San Francisco, CA.

Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will host a Mist Microservices Advantage Tech Talk, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:00 am PT.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.juniper.net%2F.

