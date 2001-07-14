Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson ( NYSE:KW, Financial) has released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights Kennedy Wilson’s commitment to managing sustainability opportunities, minimizing environmental impacts, and enhancing the communities where the company operates across its global business.

Driven by a measure, manage, and monitor approach, Kennedy Wilson continued to expand utility data collection in 2021 and has reported on select property performance in both the U.S. and Europe for the first time. The report details efforts to expand oversight of ESG programs with the creation of a new ESG Committee of the Board of Directors and the appointment of a Global Sustainability Officer, who further strengthens Kennedy Wilson’s team of management-level employees dedicated to ESG. As discussed in the 2021 report, Kennedy Wilson also continues to expand social impact investing activities and build a diverse workforce while providing much-needed support to charitable organizations.

“We are pleased to share our latest ESG Report and to highlight our continued progress integrating ESG factors into our business and improving on our disclosures,” said William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson. “This report represents the core values we have maintained for many decades at Kennedy Wilson – building strong relationships and positively impacting the communities where we live and work. These values weave throughout everything we do at Kennedy Wilson and will continue to serve as a key to our success.”

“Many of the ESG initiatives that strengthen a company like ours – lowering the environmental footprint of our buildings, engraining ourselves in the fabric of the communities where we operate, and building resilient governance strategies – are part of Kennedy Wilson’s DNA and will play an important role in our efforts to build value in the years ahead,” said Mary Ricks, President of Kennedy Wilson. “I am excited to expand our talented ESG leadership team, prioritize inclusion initiatives for our teams, and to continue on our path towards formalizing sustainability programs.”

Kennedy Wilson’s digital ESG Report is available at esg.kennedywilson.com, and a downloadable PDF of the report is available here.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson ( NYSE:KW, Financial) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform across the Western United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. We primarily focus on multifamily and office properties as well as industrial and debt investments in our investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts, projections and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, may differ materially and adversely from the results, performance or achievement, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “intends”, “projects”, “indicates”, “could”, “may” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

KW-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005209/en/