TYLER, Texas, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., ( SBSI, Financial), parent company of Southside Bank declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. The cash dividend is scheduled for payment on September 1, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record on August 18, 2022.



About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.61 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, that wholly-owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently operates 56 branches and a network of 74 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or [email protected]

