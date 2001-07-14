Carlisle+Companies+Incorporated ( NYSE:CSL, Financial) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 39% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly dividend from $0.54 to $0.75 per share, or to $3 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “As part of our legacy of being superior capital allocators, we are very pleased to announce a dividend increase for the 46th consecutive year. This 39% increase is our largest in the past 25 years, and reflects our strong, sustainable financial position, and confidence in continued growth of Carlisle’s earnings power. Our commitment to returning capital to shareholders is made possible by the support of Carlisle’s dedicated employees, who embrace our culture of continuous improvement and maintain a steadfast commitment to creating value for all stakeholders.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its construction materials businesses (CCM and CWT) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

