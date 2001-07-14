Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, announced it received a Phase A study contract from NASA for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Extended Observations (GeoXO) Spacecraft mission. During the ten-month contract, Maxar will develop the spacecraft concept, mature necessary technologies, conduct analysis on robotic servicing and payload accommodations, help define the potential performance, risks, costs and development schedule for a three-satellite, next-generation constellation of weather monitoring satellites.

“Maxar is excited to work on designing NOAA’s next-generation weather monitoring spacecraft,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. “This contract builds on our legacy of manufacturing the first- and second-generation GOES satellites, which operated beyond their expected lifetimes. Maxar is committed to helping customers use spacecraft and space-based data to study weather patterns and mitigate climate change, and this GeoXO study contract is the next evolution of that work.”

Maxar’s flight-proven 1300-class+platform serves as the basis for the company’s Phase A Study contract. Today, there are 90 Maxar-built spacecraft operating on orbit that use the 1300-class platform. This platform provides the precision, stability, reliability and assured operations that NOAA requires for the GeoXO mission.

The GeoXO program will continue Earth observations from geostationary orbit, providing vital information to address major environmental challenges in the United States. GeoXO will also leverage new capabilities to address emerging climate issues that threaten the security and well-being of every American.

Maxar previously built the first-generation and second-generation Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES), which were known for their high performance, longevity and reliability. Contracted to build a constellation of three satellites in the 1970s, Maxar (then Ford Aerospace) built GOES-A, -B and -C for NASA’s Office of Space Science Applications. They were later renamed GOES 1, 2 and 3. Maxar also manufactured five more weather monitoring satellites for NOAA: GOES 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, which were launched in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

