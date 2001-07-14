MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the third quarter of 2022:

The Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet, and Communications Conference on August 9, 2022. The virtual MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.maxlinear.com.

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference on August 24, 2022

Deutsche Bank Tech Conference on August 31, 2022 in Las Vegas

Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference on September 8, 2022 in Nashville

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

