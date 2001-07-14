SQZ+Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results and recent portfolio updates.

“We are excited by meaningful progress in our clinical trials and also the receipt of FDA Fast Track Designation for our APC clinical candidate across HPV16+ tumors,” said Armon Sharei, Ph.D., CEO and Founder at SQZ Biotechnologies. “We also highlighted the progress in developing our Point-of-Care manufacturing system which supports our long-term vision to enable broad accessibility of cell therapies. Finally, I am delighted by the addition of our newest senior team member, Dr. Marshelle Smith Warren as our Chief Medical Officer, and the elevation of Micah Zajic to Chief Financial Officer.”

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Portfolio Updates

SQZ® Antigen Presenting Cell (“APC”) Platform in Oncology

Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for SQZ-PBMC-HPV, our APC clinical candidate, for HPV16+ advanced or metastatic tumors

Continued enrollment of high dose monotherapy and combination with checkpoint inhibitors in the Phase 1/2 (SQZ-PBMC-HPV) trial

SQZ® Enhanced Antigen Presenting Cell (“eAPC”) Platform in Oncology

eAPC preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting demonstrating that delivery of multiple mRNAs encoding for disease-specific antigens and immune stimulators had a synergistic effect that substantially increased killer T cell activity in humanized mouse models Initiated enrollment and opened additional sites for the monotherapy stage of the COMMANDER-001 Phase 1/2 (SQZ-eAPC-HPV) trial

SQZ® Activating Antigen Carriers (“AAC”) Platform in Oncology

Published trial in progress poster at the AACR annual meeting highlighting the SQZ® AAC platforms potential to drive robust CD8 T cell activation and tumor killing

Continued enrollment and opened additional sites for the monotherapy stage of the ENVOY-001 Phase 1/2 (SQZ-AAC-HPV-101) trial

SQZ® Tolerizing Antigen Carriers (“TAC”) Platform in Immune Tolerance

Published comprehensive preclinical research in Frontiers in Immunology

Progressed studies supporting anticipated TAC IND submission for celiac disease in the first half of 2023; company’s POC manufacturing system intended to produce clinical batches

SQZ® Point-of-Care Manufacturing

Presented non-clinical POC manufacturing performance data at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting demonstrating reduced manufacturing time and comparable or improved product specifications relative to current cleanroom-based processes

Recent Corporate Highlights

Appointed two experienced executives to leadership roles: Marshelle Smith Warren, M.D. joined as Chief Medical Officer, and Micah Zajic was elevated to Chief Financial Officer

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $3.2 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2021

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $18.8 million compared to $17.7 million for the same period in 2021; the increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related costs including stock-based compensation expense, to support continued progress with the company’s pipeline

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $7.0 million compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2021; the increase was primarily due to higher personnel and other corporate-related costs, including stock-based compensation expense and other costs

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $22.2 million, compared to $19.1 million for the same period in 2021

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $105.6 million and anticipates this will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2023

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for patients around the world. The company has active programs in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, as well as additional exploratory initiatives to support future pipeline growth. SQZ’s proprietary Cell Squeeze® technology can deliver multiple biological materials into many cell types, offering the ability to engineer a broad range of potential therapeutics. With clinical production timelines already under 24 hours, the company has the potential to enable broader patient accessibility through point-of-care manufacturing implementation across multiple therapeutic programs. Our approach could also improve a patient’s treatment journey with no planned hospitalization or preconditioning treatment. The company’s first therapeutic efforts seek to generate target-specific immune responses, both through activation for the treatment of solid tumors and infectious diseases, and by immune tolerance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to executive management, regulatory submissions, platform and clinical development, product candidates, preclinical and clinical activities, progress and outcomes, business development and strategic collaborations, financial and cash position, clinical safety and efficacy results, and therapeutic potential. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to several risk factors. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to our limited operating history; our significant losses incurred since inception and expectation to incur significant additional losses for the foreseeable future; the development of our initial product candidates, upon which our business is highly dependent; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical activities; our need for additional funding and our cash runway; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including uncertain outcomes of clinical trials and potential delays in regulatory approval; our ability to maintain our relationships with our third party vendors and strategic collaborators; and protection of our proprietary technology, intellectual property portfolio and the confidentiality of our trade secrets. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of this date and we undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of current events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Collaboration and grant revenue $ 3,215 $ 4,539 $ 6,084 $ 9,993 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,760 17,682 35,771 32,422 General and administrative 6,958 5,933 13,870 12,054 Total operating expenses 25,718 23,615 49,641 44,476 Loss from operations (22,503 ) (19,076 ) (43,557 ) (34,483 ) Other income, net 267 6 283 14 Net loss (22,236 ) (19,070 ) (43,274 ) (34,469 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (1.27 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 28,367,355 27,919,647 28,256,810 27,100,817

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (unaudited) JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,561 $ 143,513 Other current assets 4,491 7,122 Total current assets 110,052 150,635 Other assets 70,259 75,517 Total assets $ 180,311 $ 226,152 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 28,443 $ 33,224 Long term liabilities 63,680 68,952 Total liabilities 92,123 102,176 Total stockholders’ equity 88,188 123,976 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 180,311 $ 226,152

