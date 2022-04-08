Chuck Royce recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Charles M. Royce is known as one of the pioneers of small-cap investing. He has been the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. Royce holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 936 stocks valued at a total of $9.71Bil. The top holdings were IOSP(1.05%), KW(1.01%), and KLIC(0.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MLR by 555,500 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.81.

On 08/04/2022, Miller Industries Inc traded for a price of $23 per share and a market cap of $262.58Mil. The stock has returned -36.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Miller Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) bought 611,378 shares of NAS:ZD for a total holding of 872,328. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.65.

On 08/04/2022, Ziff Davis Inc traded for a price of $83.08 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned -32.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ziff Davis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CCMP by 229,807 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.52.

On 08/04/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MSM by 405,875 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.03.

On 08/04/2022, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc traded for a price of $82.11 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -0.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CAMT by 707,884 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.33.

On 08/04/2022, Camtek Ltd traded for a price of $30.07 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned -24.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Camtek Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

