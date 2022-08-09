RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced a change to its previously announced second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results conference call date. The Company will now report financial results after market hours on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871, and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. The Conference ID is 7858530. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.carlotz.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, an audio-only webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.carlotz.com after the conclusion of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Investor Contact:

Susan Lewis, VP - Investor Relations, [email protected]

or

[email protected]