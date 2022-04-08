PECAUT & CO. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $177.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.51%), SPSB(8.27%), and AAPL(7.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PECAUT & CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PECAUT & CO. bought 63,024 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 362,773. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.46.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.91 per share and a market cap of $7.53Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 46,070 shares in ARCA:SPIB, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.84 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET traded for a price of $33.28 per share and a market cap of $6.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 11,950-share investment in NYSE:SONY. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.86 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $85.95 per share and a market cap of $106.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PECAUT & CO. bought 4,600 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 6,400. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $337.27.

On 08/04/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $310.61 per share and a market cap of $196.48Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,046-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $692.38 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $837.54 per share and a market cap of $11.27Bil. The stock has returned 26.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

