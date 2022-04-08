Securian Asset Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 Robert Street North St Paul, MN 55101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 974 stocks valued at a total of $4.17Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.26%), MSFT(3.89%), and USMV(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Securian Asset Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Securian Asset Management, Inc bought 42,482 shares of NYSE:ARE for a total holding of 136,951. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $195.24.

On 08/04/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $159.91 per share and a market cap of $26.09Bil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.43, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Securian Asset Management, Inc bought 11,030 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 72,011. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $719.59.

On 08/04/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $697 per share and a market cap of $63.48Bil. The stock has returned -14.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.63 and a price-sales ratio of 9.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Securian Asset Management, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 41,580 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.45.

On 08/04/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $130.75 per share and a market cap of $96.80Bil. The stock has returned 3.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.98 and a price-sales ratio of 20.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Securian Asset Management, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:PSA by 17,200 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $362.59.

On 08/04/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $330.57 per share and a market cap of $58.02Bil. The stock has returned 10.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-book ratio of 10.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.45 and a price-sales ratio of 16.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Securian Asset Management, Inc bought 133,914 shares of NYSE:SRC for a total holding of 192,058. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 08/04/2022, Spirit Realty Capital Inc traded for a price of $42.22 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -10.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.