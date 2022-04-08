NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP /MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(7.99%), AAPL(7.09%), and ADP(6.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP /MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP /MA reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 46,962 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 08/04/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $86.88 per share and a market cap of $99.69Bil. The stock has returned -24.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP /MA bought 83,205 shares of NYSE:TMX for a total holding of 98,150. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.08.

On 08/04/2022, Terminix Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $45.4 per share and a market cap of $5.52Bil. The stock has returned -11.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP /MA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 13,075 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.81 per share and a market cap of $2,664.69Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-book ratio of 45.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP /MA reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 24,235 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.69.

On 08/04/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $89.59 per share and a market cap of $53.22Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP /MA bought 40,920 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 403,145. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 08/04/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $44.43 per share and a market cap of $186.59Bil. The stock has returned -15.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

