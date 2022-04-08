SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

34100 WOODWARD AVE BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $1.87Bil. The top holdings were LSXMK(3.58%), ALSN(3.40%), and BRK.B(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FWONK by 794,127 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.63.

On 08/04/2022, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $66.79 per share and a market cap of $15.34Bil. The stock has returned 42.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 205,189 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $170.57 per share and a market cap of $458.42Bil. The stock has returned -52.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 380,675 shares in NYSE:VMW, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.28 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, VMware Inc traded for a price of $117 per share and a market cap of $49.31Bil. The stock has returned -25.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 152,235-share investment in NYSE:TT. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.66 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Trane Technologies PLC traded for a price of $154.87 per share and a market cap of $36.22Bil. The stock has returned -21.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trane Technologies PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 127,629 shares of NAS:LBRDA for a total holding of 331,696. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.63.

On 08/04/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $113.36 per share and a market cap of $18.28Bil. The stock has returned -35.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 20.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.