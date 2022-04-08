Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7250 WOODMONT AVENUE BETHESDA, MD 20814

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $793.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.91%), AAPL(7.12%), and BRK.B(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 126,333 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.87 per share and a market cap of $83.38Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:USIG by 153,215 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.42.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.53 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 81,263 shares in NYSE:AESC, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.13 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, The AES Corp traded for a price of $93.11 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The AES Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 3,446 shares in NYSE:WFCpL.PFD, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1379.27 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1325.09 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -7.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 28,956 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 30,447. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.53.

On 08/04/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $129.44 per share and a market cap of $36.86Bil. The stock has returned -13.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.63 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

