KLCM Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $449.00Mil. The top holdings were ATI(6.13%), BMY(4.94%), and T(4.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KLCM Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

KLCM Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 37,339 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 08/04/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $292.91 per share and a market cap of $646.87Bil. The stock has returned 5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, KLCM Advisors, Inc. bought 127,050 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 192,250. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.53.

On 08/04/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $45.28 per share and a market cap of $35.94Bil. The stock has returned -23.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, KLCM Advisors, Inc. bought 52,337 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 113,448. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.25.

On 08/04/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $166.5 per share and a market cap of $98.87Bil. The stock has returned -26.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -90.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

KLCM Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 160,172 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 08/04/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.86 per share and a market cap of $279.76Bil. The stock has returned 13.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

KLCM Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 146,995 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 08/04/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.38 per share and a market cap of $187.92Bil. The stock has returned -15.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

