Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $446.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.03%), AAPL(6.67%), and DHR(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. bought 36,753 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 118,025. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $283.65 per share and a market cap of $2,115.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 12.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 30,708 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $251.13 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $192.15 per share and a market cap of $480.38Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-book ratio of 18.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.20 and a price-sales ratio of 16.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 43,120 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $154.6 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $142.57 per share and a market cap of $1,452.44Bil. The stock has returned -15.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 127.77, a price-book ratio of 11.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,720 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $934.99 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $925.9 per share and a market cap of $967.09Bil. The stock has returned 30.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 109.24, a price-book ratio of 25.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 65.19 and a price-sales ratio of 15.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 17,623 shares in NYSE:LIN, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $309.39 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $302.24 per share and a market cap of $150.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

