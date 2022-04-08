Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14646 NORTH KIERLAND BLVD., SUITE 135 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $356.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.85%), AAPL(5.12%), and JNJ(2.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 138,844 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/04/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $20.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 121,872 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.74 per share and a market cap of $5.74Bil. The stock has returned -5.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.16.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 63,399 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 08/04/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.86 per share and a market cap of $279.76Bil. The stock has returned 13.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 54,926 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 08/04/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.68 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC bought 30,004 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 70,221. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84.

On 08/04/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $86.82 per share and a market cap of $219.55Bil. The stock has returned 18.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

