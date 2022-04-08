ALTFEST L J & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 255 stocks valued at a total of $555.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(11.38%), SPTL(7.04%), and EMLP(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALTFEST L J & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 292,219 shares in ARCA:GLTR, giving the stock a 5.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.34 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF traded for a price of $85.87 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ALTFEST L J & CO INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 636,857 shares. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.05.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.48 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 57,360 shares in ARCA:XLG, giving the stock a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $343.1 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF traded for a price of $317.45 per share and a market cap of $2.19Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 4.59.

The guru established a new position worth 382,237 shares in ARCA:SHM, giving the stock a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.16 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET traded for a price of $47.82 per share and a market cap of $4.98Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 331,587 shares in ARCA:GUNR, giving the stock a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.24 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index traded for a price of $39.91 per share and a market cap of $7.12Bil. The stock has returned 9.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

