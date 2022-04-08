Curbstone Financial Management Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $423.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(6.37%), FLRN(3.70%), and MDY(3.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 75,300 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 146,761. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $67.13 per share and a market cap of $15.47Bil. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a price-book ratio of 6.89.

During the quarter, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 99,956 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 198,912. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.37 per share and a market cap of $13.97Bil. The stock has returned -12.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.84.

During the quarter, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 75,204 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 145,988. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $48.68 per share and a market cap of $21.40Bil. The stock has returned -7.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

During the quarter, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 43,860 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 83,580. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $30.07Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

During the quarter, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 22,250 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 232,460. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.58.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.13 per share and a market cap of $21.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

