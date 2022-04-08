Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

203 CRESCENT ST WALTHAM, MA 02453

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $396.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHP(17.68%), BNDX(16.48%), and USIG(15.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. bought 483,557 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 725,861. The trade had a 7.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.55.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.98 per share and a market cap of $15.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 522,754 shares in NAS:USIG, giving the stock a 7.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.42 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.53 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 242,294 shares in NAS:MBB, giving the stock a 6.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.93 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $99.71 per share and a market cap of $21.83Bil. The stock has returned -7.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 403,964 shares. The trade had a 6.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.64.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.94 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 237,937 shares. The trade had a 5.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.99.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.71 per share and a market cap of $12.70Bil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.