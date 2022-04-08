Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $231.00Mil. The top holdings were ITUB(23.67%), ABEV(20.89%), and KOF(19.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC bought 1,325,000 shares of NYSE:ITUB for a total holding of 12,784,000. The trade had a 3.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.77.

On 08/04/2022, Itau Unibanco Holding SA traded for a price of $4.65 per share and a market cap of $45.57Bil. The stock has returned 0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a price-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC bought 2,019 shares of NYSE:BAP for a total holding of 187,144. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.96.

On 08/04/2022, Credicorp Ltd traded for a price of $129.92 per share and a market cap of $10.33Bil. The stock has returned 34.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credicorp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 875,000-share investment in NYSE:INFY. Previously, the stock had a 10.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.27 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Infosys Ltd traded for a price of $20.15 per share and a market cap of $83.77Bil. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infosys Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-book ratio of 9.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.58 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KOF by 100,700 shares. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.01.

On 08/04/2022, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV traded for a price of $59.71 per share and a market cap of $12.54Bil. The stock has returned 9.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

During the quarter, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC bought 707,000 shares of NYSE:ABEV for a total holding of 19,235,000. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.17.

On 08/04/2022, Ambev SA traded for a price of $2.78 per share and a market cap of $43.76Bil. The stock has returned -8.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambev SA has a price-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

