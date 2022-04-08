Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3346 stocks valued at a total of $5.46Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.59%), MSFT(2.63%), and AMZN(1.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC bought 38,265 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 203,042. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.77 per share and a market cap of $273.36Bil. The stock has returned -4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 81,627 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 08/04/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.98 per share and a market cap of $112.16Bil. The stock has returned -64.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC bought 301,791 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 315,753. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $21.06Bil. The stock has returned 1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC bought 143,288 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 254,731. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.49.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.35 per share and a market cap of $12.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC bought 109,289 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 327,836. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 08/04/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $116.34 per share and a market cap of $30.27Bil. The stock has returned -5.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

