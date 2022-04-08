AMS Capital Ltda recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $189.00Mil. The top holdings were SUZ(16.09%), VALE(14.15%), and XBI(9.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMS Capital Ltda’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,112,411 shares in NYSE:VALE, giving the stock a 15.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.27 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $12.86 per share and a market cap of $58.98Bil. The stock has returned -30.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AMS Capital Ltda reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 33,064 shares. The trade had a 9.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1086.43.

On 08/04/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1034.83 per share and a market cap of $52.13Bil. The stock has returned -34.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 281.96, a price-book ratio of 32.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,240,000-share investment in NAS:XP. Previously, the stock had a 7.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.2 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $23.43 per share and a market cap of $13.12Bil. The stock has returned -48.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-book ratio of 4.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 10.28.

AMS Capital Ltda reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 92,790 shares. The trade had a 6.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $283.65 per share and a market cap of $2,115.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 12.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 177,971 shares in NYSE:CP, giving the stock a 5.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.22 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $79.36 per share and a market cap of $73.55Bil. The stock has returned 8.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.12 and a price-sales ratio of 10.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

