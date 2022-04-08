NVWM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 484 stocks valued at a total of $257.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.04%), AAPL(3.88%), and VUSB(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NVWM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 212,941 shares in ARCA:USDU, giving the stock a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.29 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund traded for a price of $28.1 per share and a market cap of $330.18Mil. The stock has returned 10.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NVWM, LLC bought 22,005 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 27,390. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.44.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $167.17 per share and a market cap of $57.82Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NVWM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 7,683 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/04/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $414.17 per share and a market cap of $376.62Bil. The stock has returned -4.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 57,471 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.23 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.3 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.33.

During the quarter, NVWM, LLC bought 34,878 shares of NYSE:CL for a total holding of 35,878. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.28.

On 08/04/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $80.89 per share and a market cap of $67.47Bil. The stock has returned 5.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-book ratio of 402.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

