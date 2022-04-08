Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $88.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.37%), UNH(7.80%), and AMZN(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought 30,162 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 73,898. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 08/04/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $35.66 per share and a market cap of $146.42Bil. The stock has returned -30.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought 6,870 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 17,629. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.44.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $167.17 per share and a market cap of $57.82Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 5,210-share investment in NYSE:UPS. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.34 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $194.52 per share and a market cap of $169.97Bil. The stock has returned 4.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-book ratio of 10.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought 46,148 shares of ARCA:SLV for a total holding of 65,523. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.23.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Silver Trust traded for a price of $18.64 per share and a market cap of $9.84Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought 11,268 shares of ARCA:PPLT for a total holding of 16,021. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.79.

On 08/04/2022, abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF traded for a price of $86.4 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned -9.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

