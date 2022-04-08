Biltmore Family Office, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $400.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(31.28%), IAU(6.58%), and AVDX(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Biltmore Family Office, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AON by 29,050 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.48.

On 08/04/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $285.75 per share and a market cap of $60.27Bil. The stock has returned 10.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-book ratio of 88.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.58 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Biltmore Family Office, LLC bought 148,540 shares of ARCA:IPAY for a total holding of 148,545. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.02.

On 08/04/2022, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF traded for a price of $46.14 per share and a market cap of $657.50Mil. The stock has returned -33.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 4,810 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $512.17.

On 08/04/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $466.3 per share and a market cap of $131.53Bil. The stock has returned -12.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-book ratio of 7.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.00 and a price-sales ratio of 10.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 36,045 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.81 per share and a market cap of $26.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 36,890 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.22 per share and a market cap of $42.27Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

