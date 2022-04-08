Larson Financial Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1279 stocks valued at a total of $578.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(12.03%), VOO(5.70%), and AVDV(4.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Larson Financial Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Larson Financial Group LLC bought 114,923 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 531,505. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.05.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.54 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Larson Financial Group LLC bought 58,927 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 193,029. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.22 per share and a market cap of $42.27Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 128,970 shares in ARCA:DFAI, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.42 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 11,795 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $249.53 per share and a market cap of $65.44Bil. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a price-book ratio of 8.81.

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 42,526 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 08/04/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $69.23 per share and a market cap of $32.34Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a price-book ratio of 6.37.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

