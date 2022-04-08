Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $397.00Mil. The top holdings were VT(24.38%), SHY(23.65%), and VOO(17.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 166,422 shares in ARCA:VT, giving the stock a 4.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.06 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $91.59 per share and a market cap of $23.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 75,004 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.81 per share and a market cap of $26.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 26,418 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.73.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.87 per share and a market cap of $83.38Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 7,825 shares in NAS:COIN, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.84 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $88.9 per share and a market cap of $19.74Bil. The stock has returned -63.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 8,000 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 08/04/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $87.19 per share and a market cap of $363.41Bil. The stock has returned 59.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 47.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

