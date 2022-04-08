Evoke Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10635 Santa Monica Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1222 stocks valued at a total of $2.70Bil. The top holdings were RPAR(20.71%), IVV(7.87%), and SCHP(7.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evoke Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Evoke Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLDM by 3,301,972 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.34.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $35.63 per share and a market cap of $5.25Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 433,469 shares in NAS:VTWO, giving the stock a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.15 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund traded for a price of $76.48 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned -12.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

Evoke Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RPAR by 1,375,329 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.83.

On 08/04/2022, RPAR Risk Parity ETF traded for a price of $20.68 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned -14.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.20.

The guru sold out of their 216,000-share investment in ARCA:STIP. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.49 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.35 per share and a market cap of $12.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Evoke Wealth, LLC bought 16,149 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 549,308. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $416.32 per share and a market cap of $308.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.