BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(15.94%), GOOG(10.62%), and V(7.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP bought 688 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 100,240. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.95.

On 08/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.87 per share and a market cap of $1,545.72Bil. The stock has returned -12.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP bought 22,781 shares of NYSE:FND for a total holding of 83,072. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.32.

On 08/04/2022, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.86 per share and a market cap of $8.67Bil. The stock has returned -34.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,406 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.64 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $229.91 per share and a market cap of $102.24Bil. The stock has returned -55.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-book ratio of 5.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP bought 2,481 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 2,839. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 08/04/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $430.59 per share and a market cap of $201.52Bil. The stock has returned -31.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-book ratio of 14.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.32 and a price-sales ratio of 12.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP bought 6,181 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 161,517. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.81 per share and a market cap of $2,664.69Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-book ratio of 45.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

