Retirement Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 819 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(15.45%), XLG(8.20%), and SPY(5.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Retirement Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Retirement Group, LLC bought 17,603 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 126,919. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 08/04/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $292.91 per share and a market cap of $646.87Bil. The stock has returned 5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Retirement Group, LLC bought 44,687 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 44,863. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.54.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $119.31 per share and a market cap of $25.71Bil. The stock has returned -19.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Retirement Group, LLC bought 38,438 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 43,538. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.81 per share and a market cap of $26.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Retirement Group, LLC bought 7,608 shares of ARCA:XLG for a total holding of 66,862. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $343.1.

On 08/04/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF traded for a price of $317.45 per share and a market cap of $2.19Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 4.59.

Retirement Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 9,917 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.44.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $167.17 per share and a market cap of $57.82Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

