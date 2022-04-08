Facet Wealth, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were VTI(16.61%), VEA(15.53%), and BND(15.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Facet Wealth, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Facet Wealth, Inc. bought 852,259 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 3,705,542. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.8 per share and a market cap of $97.08Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Facet Wealth, Inc. bought 116,792 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 869,376. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.75 per share and a market cap of $271.50Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

Facet Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 502,864 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.7.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $30.26 per share and a market cap of $11.90Bil. The stock has returned -15.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Facet Wealth, Inc. bought 240,487 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 1,318,347. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.21.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.87 per share and a market cap of $83.26Bil. The stock has returned -9.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Facet Wealth, Inc. bought 378,207 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 1,386,397. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.39 per share and a market cap of $70.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

