Concord Wealth Partners recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1290 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(8.53%), SRLN(6.01%), and VGIT(6.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Concord Wealth Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Concord Wealth Partners bought 485,303 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 486,321. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.84.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.88 per share and a market cap of $8.42Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 284,770 shares. The trade had a 4.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.55.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $62.06 per share and a market cap of $10.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 148,301 shares. The trade had a 3.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.41.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.67 per share and a market cap of $42.46Bil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 515,938 shares in ARCA:FLTR, giving the stock a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.19 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $24.74 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.94% over the past year.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHR by 105,562 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.52.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $52.34 per share and a market cap of $8.08Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

