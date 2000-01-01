At First Eagle Alternative Credit, we leverage decades of credit experience in search of borrowers and market sectors best positioned to ride out an environment that may get worse before it gets better.

For traditional fixed income markets, the second quarter of 2022 was not unlike the first.

Financial conditions continued to tighten during the period as aggressive anti-inflation rhetoric from the Federal Reserve turned into policy action, driving Treasury yields higher across the curve and pressuring bonds in general and duration-sensitive assets especially. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Index fell again, losing 4.7%, and is on track to post consecutive annual declines for the first time since its inception in 1976.1

While floating-rate debt remained relatively resilient, recent months saw the broad weakness across markets begin to seep into this space as well. The Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index delivered a total return of -4.6% for the second quarter, comparing favorably to the -9.8% performance of the Bloomberg US High Yield Index but a marked deterioration from its flattish first quarter.

