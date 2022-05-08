SouthState Corp recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1101 First Street South, Suite 202 Winter Haven, FL 33880

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 687 stocks valued at a total of $1.23Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.29%), AAPL(4.49%), and SHY(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SouthState Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

SouthState Corp reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 40,301 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 08/05/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.81 per share and a market cap of $26.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SouthState Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:SHEL by 67,694 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.74.

On 08/05/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.09 per share and a market cap of $188.57Bil. The stock has returned 29.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SouthState Corp reduced their investment in NAS:ILMN by 7,166 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.59.

On 08/05/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $225.28 per share and a market cap of $35.39Bil. The stock has returned -55.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SouthState Corp reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 12,021 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.46.

On 08/05/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $192.44 per share and a market cap of $129.65Bil. The stock has returned -14.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-book ratio of 7.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SouthState Corp bought 4,365 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 35,023. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 08/05/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $430.59 per share and a market cap of $201.52Bil. The stock has returned -31.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-book ratio of 14.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.32 and a price-sales ratio of 12.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.