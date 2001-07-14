JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service from Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW). JetBlue’s daily nonstop service is part of the airline’s focus city strategy and its long-term transatlantic growth plans. London was the largest nonstop market not currently served by JetBlue from Boston and is among the most requested destinations from the airline’s large Boston customer base.

Last year, JetBlue launched its first-ever transatlantic service from New York-JFK to both Heathrow and Gatwick, London’s largest and busiest airports. The carrier plans to grow its transatlantic presence this year with new service from Boston Logan to London’s Heathrow Airport, launching September 20, 2022, and an additional Gatwick departure from New York starting October 29, 2022. Between JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, the airline will offer five daily flights between the U.S. and the U.K. by October.

“Our London service from New York has been an incredible success and we are thrilled to finally bring this highly anticipated service to our Boston customers, a route that has long suffered from high fares by legacy carriers,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “As Boston’s largest carrier, adding this nonstop service to Gatwick will only make us more relevant in our New England focus city and introduce JetBlue to a largely unserved market.”

“We are excited to welcome JetBlue’s first transatlantic service from Boston to London Gatwick,” said Massport CEO, Lisa Wieland. “We thank JetBlue for their continued partnership, and we look forward to the additional travel opportunities this will generate for our passengers.”

"We are thrilled that JetBlue is launching nonstop service between London and Boston. Visitors from the United Kingdom represent our top overseas source market,” said Martha Sheridan, Greater Boston CVB President & CEO. “Rebuilding this segment will be critical to the overall recovery of our visitor economy. We share many historical and cultural bonds with the UK and are so excited that JetBlue is investing in this route, which will surely be a great success!"

“We are delighted to welcome the launch of JetBlue’s new service between Boston and London. Demand for travel to the UK has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the additional connectivity from Boston, a vital US market, will make it even easier for Americans looking to book their next trip over. As we head into the beautiful Autumn season, whether visitors are returning or discovering the UK for the first time, now is the perfect time to explore another side of Britain, filled with buzzing cities, exciting outdoor adventures, and iconic landmarks with a modern twist,” said Paul Gauger, VisitBritain’s Senior Vice President for the Americas.

Get to Know Gatwick

Gatwick is the second busiest U.K. airport and JetBlue operates from the North Terminal, which has a range of passenger facilities, including a wide variety of shops and restaurants. Gatwick travelers benefit from a choice of convenient transport options including direct train links to Central London’s Victoria Station via the Gatwick Express and to stations across London via Thameslink and to Brighton and other South East coastal communities via Southern Railway.

JetBlue offers an enhanced airport experience at Gatwick with expedited security screening available to select JetBlue customers. The airline’s Even More® Speed option is now automatically included for Mint® customers, TrueBlue Mosaic® customers and Mosaic companions traveling on the same reservation, customers who have purchased a Blue Extra fare and for customers who have purchased an Even More Space seat. Applicable customers at Gatwick should follow signs for “Premium Security.”

“The addition of JetBlue’s Boston route is fantastic news for passengers and businesses across London and the south-east. Boston is not only a wonderful city to visit on holiday - playing a key role in American history - but is renowned as a thriving center for scientific research, innovation and technology. The wider state of Massachusetts is also a world leader in higher education, with Harvard University one of several top institutions,” said Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport. “With Gatwick’s direct train links to Cambridge – also known for its top university and as a hub for tech and bioscience industries – as well as more local businesses, this new connection will provide great opportunities for the whole region and beyond.”

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Gatwick (LGW)

Daily service starting August 4, 2022 (Eastbound) & August 5, 2022 (Westbound)

*all times local

BOS-LGW Flight #2104 LGW-BOS Flight #1926 6:37 p.m. – 6:35 a.m.(+1) 12:25 p.m. – 3:13 p.m.

JetBlue flights between the U.S. and London are scheduled to operate using the Airbus A321LR aircraft with 24 Mint suites, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321LR– offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – along with the airline’s acclaimed service and attractive fares has proven to be a winning combination for flights between the U.S. and London.

The JetBlue Experience

JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach (a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and great customer service. JetBlue’s entrance into the transatlantic has introduced a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers.

The airline’s Mint premium experience, which was completely reimagined for transatlantic flying, offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and the U.K. JetBlue Mint on the A321LR features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studio® seats – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue has also introduced its latest innovation – the stunning Mint Studio – offering even more space in a premium experience. On August 1, JetBlue launched its new Mint menu by Delicious Hospitality Group’s (DHG) highly acclaimed restaurant, Legacy Records, the third installment of the airline’s restaurant rotation with DHG. The menu features a rotating selection of fresh, seasonal small plates inspired by Legacy Record’s Mediterranean-style cuisine, as well as wine and cocktails curated by DHG’s Parcelle and Ada’s Place.

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience, also reinvented for crossing the pond, offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats – including 24 Even More Space Seats – customers on JetBlue’s A321LR enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect is enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers regardless of fare type may bring one carry on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint can stay connected throughout the flight, with JetBlue being the only airline to offer unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on flights between the U.S. and the U.K. Additionally, customers aboard on JetBlue’s A321LR have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

To take a tour of JetBlue’s A321LR aircraft, view onboard menus and more, visit: jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us%2Flondon.

Book it Better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, U.S. - originating travelers can take advantage of special roundtrip fares from Boston to Gatwick starting at $539 in core and $2,199 for JetBlue’s premium Mint® experience. U.K.-originating travelers can fly to Boston for £369 in core and £1899 in Mint– available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. (c) Boston (BOS) to Gatwick (LGW) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 8/5. Travel 11/1-12/10/22 (depart) and 11/6-12/15/22 (return). 45 day advanced purchase required. Blackout dates 11/26-11/28. Gatwick (LGW) to Boston (BOS) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 8/5. Travel 11/1-12/10/22 (depart) and 11/6- 12/15/22 (return). 45 day advanced purchase required. Blackout dates 11/26-11/28. Terms apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804006056/en/