BRR OpCo, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1801 WATERMARK DRIVE, SUITE 300 COLUMBUS, OH 43215-7088

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $841.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(18.45%), FNDF(10.15%), and IQLT(9.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRR OpCo, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BRR OpCo, LLC bought 339,263 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 673,889. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $30.07Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

BRR OpCo, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 138,797 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/05/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $20.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BRR OpCo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RJI by 473,999 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.04.

On 08/05/2022, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ETN REDEEM 24/10/2022 traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $120.53Mil. The stock has returned 30.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 96,300 shares in NYSE:ATGE, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.82 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Adtalem Global Education Inc traded for a price of $39.22 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned 6.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adtalem Global Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BRR OpCo, LLC bought 65,525 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 2,456,246. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.01.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $32.66 per share and a market cap of $4.00Bil. The stock has returned -15.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.